Nominations for the BEGE Awards open today: recognising excellence that drives the industry forward

Nominations for the BEGE Awards 2023 are now open, inviting industry leaders, game developers, operators, and innovators to showcase their contributions to the gaming sector.

Press release.- BEGE is pleased to announce that nominations are now open for the highly anticipated BEGE Awards. The event returns with a new and improved format, designed to bring together the best and brightest in the industry and celebrate the great successes of the gaming industry.

The outstanding contributions and innovations will be honoured at a glamorous ceremony on November 21 at Club Black&White, Grand Hotel Millenium, Sofia.

For more than a decade, the BEGE Awards has been an important stepping stone for land-based and online market leaders. The prestigious award is dedicated to recognizing the most innovative and influential contributors to the gaming world.

Industry leaders, game developers, operators, and others in the industry are invited to self-nominate and demonstrate their commitment and dedication to the advancement of the gaming industry.

The categorization of the BEGE Awards 2023 will cover all major industry verticals of the land-based and online B2B and B2C sectors and will include new categories such as NOTABLE CONTRIBUTION OF THE YEAR, POSITIVE IMPACT CAMPAIGN OF THE YEAR, and more.

The event will be held with the exclusive support of “Noda Games”, the official Sponsor of the BEGE Awards 2023. There are still opportunities available for those interested in sponsoring the BEGE Awards and extending their brand influence during this highly anticipated event.

The nominations are open to all companies, organizations, or individuals operating within the gaming sector who believe they have made a significant impact and demonstrated excellence in their respective fields. The first nomination stage starts today, 17th October.

After the lines are closed on 30th October, the winners will be selected by an estimated jury and will be proudly announced during the official BEGE Awards Ceremony on 21st November in Club Black&White, Grand Hotel Millenium, Sofia.

For more information about BEGE Expo 2023, including registration details, sponsorship packages, and exhibiting opportunities, visit https://www.balkangamingexpo.com/ or contact the team at [email protected]