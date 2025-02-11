New York sports betting handle and revenue hit new record in January

The state’s online sportsbooks reported a $2.48bn handle.

US.- New York’s sports betting handle and revenue set new records in January, three years after the launch of the regulated market. The state’s nine licensed online sportsbooks took a $2.48bn handle, up 6.9 per cent from the previous record of $2.32bn set in October 2024 and up 26.8 per cent year-over-year. The figure was up 8 per cent from December 2024.

As for gross gaming revenue, the New York State Gaming Commission reported that operators generated $247m, surpassing the previous record of $231.6m reported in November 2024 and a 16.8 per cent increase year-over-year. This resulted in a hold of 9.96 per cent. The state collected $149m in taxes.

FanDuel led the market with $965.1m in bets and revenue of $111.3m. DraftKings saw a $837.9m handle and $82m in revenue. Caesars reported $15.8m in revenue from $163.2m, Fanatics $15.1m from $194.1m, BetMGM $14.8m from $194.8m, Rush Street Interactive $3.9m from $48.2m and ESPN Bet $2.4m from $59.2m. Bally Bet followed with revenue of $1m off a $10.3m handle and Resorts World Bet $683,618 in from $7.9m.

New York senator introduces new igaming bill

New York senator Joseph Addabbo is making another attempt to legalise online casino gaming in the state. SB 2614 would legalise online lottery sales and poker as well as casino games. The proposal seeks to amend the state’s Racing, Pari-Mutuel Wagering, and Breeding Law.

Under the bill, licensed operators would be authorised to offer table games, slot games, peer-to-peer poker and live dealer games. Live dealer games would need to be conducted in a live gaming studio located in New York.