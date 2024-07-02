New York mobile sports betting revenue comes in at $38.2m for week ending June 23

Revenue was up 18.7 per cent from the previous week.

US.- Mobile sports betting revenue in New York was $38.2m for the week ending June 23, according to the New York State Gaming Commission. Revenue was up 18.7 per cent from the previous week.

The nine sports betting apps collectively held 11.5 per cent against $333.1m in wagers, the lowest amount wagered since the week ending September 3, before the start of the NFL season. All nine operators reported positive revenue, generating an estimated $19.5m in state taxes. Cumulative mobile betting revenue over 129 weeks of operation stands at $46bn.

