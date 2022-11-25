New vendor gives Garden State’s online casinos a shield against bonus abuse

Greco has been registered as a vendor in New Jersey, which means it will be able to offer its gameplay risk engine to operators in the US state for the first time.

Press release.- Greco, the tech company promising enhanced risk management for online casinos and iGaming operators, has officially landed in the United States. The European company has been registered as a vendor in New Jersey which means it will be able to offer its gameplay risk engine to operators in the US state for the first time, supporting their efforts to defend against bonus abuse and other unintended losses.

Atlantic City-based Resorts Digital Gaming, the digital arm of Resorts Casino and Hotel, has already announced that it is doing business with Greco. The deal will herald a wider shift in how the local industry, worth $3.12bn to the state economy, tackles the issue of bonus abuse, a large trend in online gaming, where players exploit bonuses on scale to give themselves an unfair advantage over other players and the house.

Bonus abuse costs the US iGaming industry millions of dollars each year, and Greco’s Ozric Vondervelden and Philip O’Driscoll, explained that typical bonus abusers in New Jersey can extract $17,875 in value per identity if only targeting welcome offers.

Greco’s unique risk engine offers operators in the Garden State a reliable way to detect such abusers for the first time and is already being used by many companies across Europe.

Speaking about the new business relationship, Ed Andrewes, CEO of Resorts Digital Gaming said, “the fact that Greco is now registered as a vendor is great news for us and other operators in the state. Greco’s risk engine will enable us to combat one of the biggest challenges we’re facing at the moment, and we are looking forward to leveraging off their considerable experience in the European market.”

Following news of the business relationship with Resorts Digital Gaming, Greco is currently in talks with other leading operators and plans to expand its operations across the state. They are also exploring similar licenses in other parts of the USA.