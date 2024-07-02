New poll finds less support for sports betting in Missouri

The new poll showed that 38.3 per cent of respondents support sports betting in the state.

US.- A new poll has suggested that 38.3 per cent of residents support sports betting in Missouri. The survey, conducted by Emerson College and The Hill, found that 35.4 per cent would vote against sports betting and 26.3 per cent are undecided.

Emerson College and The Hill surveyed 1,000 registered voters in Missouri between June 17 and June 19. The results contrast with a previous survey that found that 62 per cent of Missouri voters would favour sports betting in the state. GeoComply data has shown many attempting to access betting apps in neighbouring states.

Winning for Missouri Education has submitted over 300,000 signatures in a bid to secure a vote on sports betting on the November ballot.