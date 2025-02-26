New partnership: 1spin4win integrates classic slots into Pokerdom’s gaming library

Through this new partnership deal, 1spin4win’s classic slot games have been integrated into Pokerdom’s extensive portfolio.

Press release.- 1spin4win has announced a new partnership with Pokerdom, one of the leading online casino platforms in the industry.

The company said this collaboration aims to deliver an exceptional gaming experience to players by integrating 1spin4win’s classic slot games into Pokerdom’s extensive portfolio.

Pokerdom is dedicated to providing high-quality and diverse gaming content. With only over 3,000 online slots in its collection, Pokerdom offers a wide range of table games, casual games, live dealer options, and other games. The addition of 1spin4win’s slots will further enrich Pokerdom’s offerings and strengthen its position in the market.

With a diverse portfolio of 130+ high-quality slot games, including the studio’s hits like Lucky Robbery, Buffalo’s Wealth, and Cash’n Fruits Hold And Win, 1spin4win is poised to attract a wide audience of online casino players. This partnership with Pokerdom represents a significant step in 1spin4win’s mission to expand its reach and provide players with timeless classics they will love.

Tanya Pisarchuk, sales manager at 1spin4win, commented, “Our collaboration with Pokerdom is a significant step toward reaching new players. We’re eager to see how our classic slot games can enhance the gaming offerings on their platform and provide players with a captivating experience.”

Vladyslav B, head of casino at Pokerdom, added, “Working with 1spin4win lets us benefit from their games with classic designs and well-balanced math, adding more value to our platform and expanding options for our players. Together, we strive to elevate the online gaming experience, ensuring that each player has an engaging and memorable journey.”