1spin4win unveils top 10 games of 2024

The company highlights the games that mostly contributed to its increase in bet count over the year.

Press release.- 1spin4win has showcased its top 10 games released in 2024, highlighting the ones that mostly contributed to the company’s increase in bet count over the year. The growing popularity of these slots helped drive strong overall performance and further solidified the studio’s presence in the igaming scene.

Top 10 1spin4win games of 2024 by bet count:

Coins’n Fruits Spins

Allways Lucky Pot

Cash The Gold Hold And Win

Mega Cash The Gold

Coins’n Fruits 243

Lucky Crown Hold And Win

Golden Joker 100 Hold And Win

Mega Lucky Cashout

Coins’n Fruits 100

Lucky Robbery

These titles were key in driving the company’s impressive 42 per cent increase in total bet count in 2024, reinforcing the strong demand for 1spin4win’s classic slots with well-balanced gameplay. Among the standout trends of the year, the Hold and Win mechanic emerged as a player favourite, and Lucky Robbery, a themed game, sparked significant engagement, breaking into the top 10.

The year 2024 also marked a record-breaking pace for game development at 1spin4win, resulting in an average of 3.83 new games released monthly.

Olga Bogdanova, art director at 1spin4win, shared, “In 2024, our team launched 46 new games and introduced 17 unique math models. It was a challenge, but we made it happen without compromising quality. Seeing players embrace our slots with such enthusiasm makes every effort worth it — it’s proof that we’re creating classic games they truly love.”