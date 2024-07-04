New Jersey bill makes another attempt to allow in-state college sports betting

Resolution 140 would amend the state constitution to permit sports wagering on all college sports.

US.- New Jersey assemblyman Michael Venezia has introduced Resolution 140, a measure that would amend the state’s constitution to allow wagering on “all college sports or athletic events.” The proposal has been referred to the Assembly Tourism, Gaming and the Arts Committee.

ACR 140 would require a general election vote in November. New Jersey’s current gaming law prohibits sportsbooks from offering odds on in-state schools, which includes some of America’s most popular college sports teams. A previous proposed constitutional amendment to allow in-state college wagering was rejected by 57 per cent of residents in 2021.

