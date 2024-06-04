New Dutch responsible gambling rules come into force

The measures include new deposit limits.

The Netherlands.- New responsible gambling rules have been published in the Dutch official gazette and came into force yesterday (June 3). The measures include new financial checks when players deposit more than a certain amount.

The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) noted that while the policy has come into force, some rules will be enforced from October 1 to allow operators time to make changes to their IT systems and to recruit more staff if needed. By October 1, operators must implement financial checks when players aged 18 to 24 deposit more than €300 or when players aged over 24 deposit more than €700.

Operators will need to ascertain that the players can afford to gamble the amount being deposited. If a player is deemed not to be able to afford such a loss, operators must block future deposits for one calendar month. Exceptions can be made to the limit only in specific circumstances, such as those professional poker players that need to make a larger deposit for a tournament.

Other new measures include closer real-time monitoring of player behaviour for both land-based and online gambling. Operators must intervene within an hour of identifying signs of harmful gambling behaviour no matter at what time it occurs. Signs to monitor include: extended hours of gambling at night and more than six hours per day, continuous betting and repeat deposits.

Industry criticism

The Netherlands Online Gambling Association (NOGA) warned the country’s parliament of the risks of further restrictions on the industry. Publishing new research by IPSOS, it noted that “strict measures may be counterproductive”, potentially harming channelisation to the legal market.

The fourth Dutch Online Gambling Barometer study found that consumers would be willing to turn to unlicensed operators if faced with many restrictions. Of particular concern, the study found that “nearly half of at-risk gamblers are unwilling to show proof of income to gamble online.”

NOGA has also criticised the incoming coalition government’s plans to raise gambling tax in the Netherlands. After six months of negotiations, the Party for Freedom (PVV) says it has agreed a basis to form a coalition government with the Party for Freedom and Democracy (VVD), the New Social Contract party (NSC) and the Farmer-Citizen Movement (BBB). A proposed “budgetary appendix of coalition agreements” mentions a “structural taxation increase” in gambling tax to 37.8 per cent​​.