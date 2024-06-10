Nevin Truesdale to step down as Jockey Club chief executive

Truesdale will step down by the end of the year.

UK.- The Jockey Club has announced that Nevin Truesdale will leave his role as group chief executive by the end of the year. He has been in the position since April 2020.

Truesdale was previously the Jockey Club’s chief financial officer and group finance director. Before that, he worked at British Gas, including in several senior financial roles. The Jockey Club said he will work with its board of stewards and executive team to manage the transition to a successor.

The Jockey Club’s revenue has grown under Truesdale’s watch, and it has found new commercial partners while also expanding its customer base and digital offerings. Truesdale was also vocal in opposing the Gambling Commission’s proposed financial risk checks.

He said: “The Jockey Club has a unique role being run solely to invest the money it makes back into our sport. It has been a true privilege and my career highlight to work for and then lead this organisation over the past 11 years.

“Together we have laid strong foundations for the future which will enable my successor to continue to grow the Jockey Club and ensure it continues to invest for the benefit of our sport and the communities it serves.”

Sandy Dudgeon, senior steward of the Jockey Club, praised Truesdale’s “outstanding contribution”. He said: “Nevin took over the role of chief executive at an extremely challenging and unprecedented time both for the business and the whole racing industry. He steered us successfully out of the impacts of the Covid-19 pandemic and cost of living crisis.

“He has also overseen a period of significant business transformation and improvement, as well as the building of a very strong team, for which the board of stewards and I are immensely grateful. Nevin will leave our business and sport in a better place thanks to his leadership, with a new long-term plan to strengthen and grow our business and sport.”

Dudgeon noted that the advance notice gives the Jockey Club time to find a successor.

He said: “By putting in place an orderly transition, we will ensure a smooth handover to new leadership and continuity in running the Jockey Club. Nevin leaves with our very best wishes for success in his future career but, for now, there is much to do and it is very much business as usual.”