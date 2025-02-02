2025 gaming events to be celebrated in Australia

Australia has a rich gaming culture. The nation’s gaming community is extremely diverse, with various niches being enjoyed across the industry.

Those Down Under have been found to enjoy various gaming types, which is why several events and conferences are being held nationwide in 2025. Many focus on video gaming, while others focus on niches like iGaming, highlighting the industry’s diversity and popularity.

What forms of gaming are popular in Australia?

Video games are perhaps the most enjoyed form of gaming in Australia. According to findings, there are more than 17 million gamers nationwide, with the demographics of players continuing to evolve. The average age of a gamer is 35, with 42% of people 65+ classified as gamers. In addition, findings have revealed the gender split for gaming is 52/48 in favour of males. The IGEA (Interactive Games and Entertainment Association) has revealed that 91% of households own a game console, with more than $4 million being spent on the industry by players in 2018.

In addition to video games, casino games have proven extremely popular. Many Aussie players seek the best online casinos for real money because of the love that they have for pokies. Pokies are a popular form of entertainment, and it is reported that around 1 in 6 people who gamble regularly play these types of games. However, it was also found that these games appealed to a younger audience, with many playing for several hours when they engaged in a session. These games have become popular with players due to their simplicity, providing entertainment that can be enjoyed very easily compared to other gaming mediums.

What are the biggest gaming events to be held in Australia in 2025?

As a result of Australia’s strong gaming culture and interest, several events have been pencilled in to take place down under. Aussies will have plenty of choice when it comes to finding an event to attend, with many behind held across the country (events have been listed in chronological order).

Regulating the Game conference

Designed to offer insights and information about global gambling laws and regulations, the ‘Regulating the Game’ conference event will provide attendees with the opportunity to listen to keynote speakers on topics like compliance, public policy, and crypto gambling, among many others. These are emerging trends the industry is facing and will be crucial in helping Australia to drive its industry forward. It will take place in Sydney at the Sofitel Sydney Darling Harbour Hotel between March 10 and 13.

The Game Expo 2025

Arguably the biggest gaming convention, ‘The Game Expo 2025’ will be held in Melbourne between March 22-23 this year. It is an event that celebrates everything that gamers love about the entertainment form, including its culture and creativity. It will be held at the Melbourne Exhibition Centre in Victoria and will allow attendees to cosplay while getting the lowdown on the latest game releases and compete in exclusive tournaments.

Supernova Comic-Con & Gaming

Held in multiple locations throughout the year, ‘Supernova Comic-Con & Gaming’ has been an annual fixture for gaming enthusiasts since 2000. It allows fans of fantasy, comics, anime and gaming to come together and share in their passion for these mediums. The following events have been scheduled to take place in 2025:

Melbourne – March 29-30 at the Melbourne Showgrounds

Gold Coast, Queensland – April 12-13 at the Gold Coast Convention & Exhibition Centre in Broadbeach

Sydney – June 21-22 at the Sydney Showground

Perth – June 28-29 at the Perth Convention & Exhibition Centre

AVCon 2025

Set to be held in Adelaide between July 5 and 6, ‘AVCon 2025’ is the annual event held in South Australia focusing on many different aspects of the gaming world. It’s a community event, with attendees able to dress in their favourite cosplay to help them celebrate pop culture and everything they love about the industry. It’s one of the biggest events on the calendar each year as it was one of the very first to be held in the country.

Australasian Gaming Expo

As mentioned, iGaming is an activity that Australia has a strong affinity with. The industry also has strong ties with the country, with several developers having been born in the country that have gone on to become a solid global brand. Aristocrat Leisure is perhaps one of the most notable and has recently been announced as one of the inaugural four major suppliers by the European Casino Association (ECA) as part of their Strategic Supplier Partners program. The ‘Australasian Gaming Expo’ is an event where new technologies, products, and services can be witnessed. It can also serve as the perfect opportunity for industry professionals to network with each other and form connections. This year’s conference will be held in Sydney at the ICC over three days in August (12-14).