EGT Digital’s gaming content enters the Italian market with Microgame

Press release.- EGT Digital‘s gaming content made its debut on the Italian market. The Bulgarian provider’s games are already available on 35 betting sites on the platform of the local leader in the online gaming sector Microgame.

The first titles at the disposal of the Italian players are the games from the bestselling jackpot Bell Link, among which are top performers such as Shining Crown Bell Link, Flaming Hot Bell Link, Burning Hot Bell Link.

Zornitsa Boncheva, Regional Manager for Italy at EGT, said: “We are honoured to start a partnership with a well-established company as Microgame, as it allows us to present our gaming content to numerous operators.

“Bell Link is already widely popular in many countries around the world and has demonstrated excellent results so far. That is why I am confident that it will fully satisfy the preferences of local players as well and will quickly rank among their favourites, which will pave the way for our next highly-potential gaming proposals.”

Marco Bedendo, COO at Microgame, also shared his positive expectations about the partnership with the Bulgarian provider: “Being the first in Italy to offer EGT Digital’s titles in our portfolio is an expression of our constant strive to always be at the forefront of the market and reflects our constant commitment to provide the Italian operators and players with a wide and continuously updated portfolio of games.”