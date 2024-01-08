Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission report says no new horseracing tracks needed

The NRGC stated that there is “more than sufficient capacity with the state’s existing six racing licences to allow for a tripling or quadrupling of racing” in Nebraska.

US.- The Nebraska Racing and Gaming Commission (NRGC) has issued a report assessing the necessity of new horseracing tracks in the state, concluding that additional venues are unnecessary.

According to the Commission, the current six racing licences offer ample capacity for a substantial expansion of racing in Nebraska. The data, as per the report, does not support the addition of more racing licences.

Prepared by the Innovation Group from New Orleans, the report was mandated by the NRGC to scrutinize Nebraska’s horse racing and casino markets, as well as to evaluate the socioeconomic impact across the state.

The local media outlet Fremont Tribune reported that this finding could hinder the efforts of new tracks, particularly affecting WarHorse Casino, currently under construction, and the proposed Bellevue racetrack casino.

Nebraska casinos generate $7.7m in revenue in October

Nebraska’s temporary casinos in Lincoln, Fonner Park and Columbus generated $1.54 in tax revenue during October. The casinos were taxed 20 per cent on combined gross revenue of $7.73m.

The racetrack casinos are Grand Island Casino Resort in Grand Island, WarHorse Casino in Lincoln and Harrah’s Columbus NE Racing & Casino. Slot activity represented 93.4 per cent of casino revenue during October.