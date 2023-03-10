NBA and Genius Sports / Second Spectrum expand partnership

NBA will utilize Second Spectrum tech for automated on-court basketball data graphics in alternate NBA League Pass broadcasts.

Second Spectrum became an NBA League Pass Augmentation Provider and an Official NBA Team Basketball Analytics Provider.

Press release.- Second Spectrum, a Genius Sports company, and the National Basketball Association (NBA) announced a multi-year partnership expansion naming Second Spectrum an Official NBA League Pass Augmentation Provider and an Official NBA Team Basketball Analytics Provider.

The league and Second Spectrum will also work together to research and develop “Dragon”, a next-generation technology platform that will track “mesh” data, which aims to synthesize millions of on-court basketball data points.

The NBA will use Second Spectrum augmentation technology to create automated, enhanced graphics based on optical on-court basketball data for alternate telecasts available on NBA League Pass. The alternate telecasts will feature advanced team and player statistical insights integrated directly into the stream, enriching the experience and providing viewing optionality for analytics-focused fans.

Additionally, all official NBA tracking data will continue to be integrated into Genius Sports’ world-leading basketball insights and analytics engine. Genius Sports will also continue to provide its services to all 30 NBA teams who rely on Second Spectrum’s precise machine learning for key basketball insights and decision-making.

Mark Locke, CEO of Genius Sports, said: “As one of the most technologically advanced leagues in world sport, NBA teams, fans, broadcasters and media partners demand cutting-edge innovations.

“We’re thrilled to expand our long-term partnership with the NBA. We are proud that the NBA shares our vision that Dragon can solve the technology challenges of the future. ”

See also: Genius Sports’ tracking and scoreboard technologies approved by FIBA Equipment & Venue Centre