Genius Sports’ tracking and scoreboard technologies approved by FIBA Equipment & Venue Centre

Genius Sports’ tracking technology for teams, leagues and broadcasters granted “approved technology” status by FIBA Equipment & Venue Centre.

Press release.- Genius Sports has been granted “FIBA Approved Software” status for its cutting-edge Second Spectrum tracking technology and Sportzcast, its scoreboard data solutions.

Since its inception nearly three decades ago, the FIBA Equipment & Venue Centre‘s mission has been to aid the growth and development of basketball by ensuring that basketball equipment and technology has the highest possible standards of quality, safety, durability and performance. FIBA’s aim is to stimulate innovation and ensure that new technologies that enhance the sport of basketball are made available for athletes, the public and the media.

Following an exacting evaluation process, Genius Sports’ Second Spectrum technology for teams, leagues, coaches, and broadcasters has been granted approved status and has been admitted to the FIBA Equipment & Venue Centre. Genius Sports’ tracking solutions leverage advanced machine learning and computer vision to capture advanced basketball metrics such as player speeds, distances and defensive impact.

ScoreLink, a robust solution created by Sportzcast to capture and distribute live scoreboard data has also been approved by FIBA. ScoreLink is integrated with FIBA LiveStats, the premier data collection in basketball which has scored more than a million games across 150 countries since its launch in 2008.

Bart Prinssen, head of FIBA Equipment & Venue Centre, said: “Through the FIBA Approved Software program, we are able to explore how technology can support the growth of basketball, thanks to the help of Genius Sports.

“We are proud to have a platform that is being used to amplify the awareness and adoption of software technology within the basketball community.”

Steven Burton, chief partnerships officer at Genius Sports, added: “The admission of our Second Spectrum and Sportzcast technologies to the FIBA Equipment & Venue Centre is the latest milestone achievement in our 20-year partnership with FIBA.

“We are delighted that FIBA has validated our technology and trusts us to provide our innovative tracking and scoreboard technologies to their members, teams, broadcasters and partners worldwide.”

