Multi-State Lottery Association names Drew Svitko as board president

The MUSL has elected the Pennsylvania Lottery executive director as board president for the 2025 fiscal year.

US.- The US Multi-State Lottery Association (MUSL) has elected Pennsylvania Lottery executive director Drew Svitko as its new board president. Svitko assumes the role for the 2025 fiscal year after serving as chair of the Powerball Product Group for the past two years.

Iowa Lottery CEO Matt Strawn and Tennessee Lottery president and CEO Rebecca Paul will serve as board vice president and secretary, respectively. Outgoing board president David Barden, New Mexico Lottery CEO, will remain a board officer.

Svitko commented: “The national games category has seen exceptional growth in the past two to three years, and it underscores MUSL’s commitment to support member lotteries with new development initiatives. MUSL has established a bold product development timeline with exciting new offerings. Lottery stakeholders should buckle up. It’s going to be another year of ‘foot, gas, go.’”

See also: Connecticut Lottery Corporation names Frank Suarez as president and CEO.

Strawn was elected chair of the Powerball Product Group and New York Lottery director Gwen Dean as vice chair. Strawn has been chair of the MUSL Audit Committee since 2023 and led the MUSL Finance Committee between 2020 and 2022. He also served as board secretary and vice chair of the Lotto America Product Group last year.

The Lotto America Product Group will be led by Delaware Lottery director Helene Keeley as chair and North Dakota Lottery director Lance Gaebe as vice chair.