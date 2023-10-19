Mr. First’s Crown by Amusnet: another contestant game within B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards

Mr. First's Crown is set to captivate gamers with engaging gameplay, thrilling features, and stunning animations, promising a gaming experience like no other.

Amusnet, a leading game development company, has announced its latest creation, “Mr. First’s Crown,” as a prominent contestant in the prestigious B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards.

Press release.- The B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards, organised by BetConstruct, is a celebration of innovation and creativity within the iGaming industry. This distinguished event is dedicated to nurturing talents and rewarding fresh ideas with substantial prizes. The awards have attracted significant attention within the gaming market, enticing numerous industry leaders to participate.

Mr. First’s Crown is set to captivate gamers with engaging gameplay, thrilling features, and stunning animations, promising a gaming experience like no other. All this and more is wrapped in BetConstruct’s famous brand motifs, making the game eligible for nominations and a great contestant among other participants.

“We are thrilled to announce our entry into the B.F.T.H. Arena with Mr. First’s Crown. The FTN game branded for one of our biggest and most trusted partners, BetConstruct, is a result of our long-term cooperation. This game is a symbol that we could achieve more together,” noted Iva Draganova, the Head of Commercial Management at Amusnet.

See also: BetConstruct introduces OTT platform: a game-changer in streaming technology

“Amusnet’s commitment to innovation and their dedication to delivering exceptional gaming experiences align perfectly with the spirit of our awards. With their participation, we continue to elevate the standards of excellence in the iGaming industry, encouraging fresh ideas and setting the stage for a new era of creativity and innovation within the gaming world,” added Ruzanna Elchyan, the Head of Gaming at BetConstruct.

The submission window for the B.F.T.H. Arena Best FTN Game Awards is open from September 1st to November 30th. The winners will be announced at the grand Harmony event on December 13th, where the best talents in the industry will be celebrated.