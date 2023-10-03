Morongo Casino opens new high-limit slot room

The new room offers more than 170 slot machines.

US.- The Morongo Casino Resort & Spa has launched a new High Limit Slot Room. The room offers more than 170 slot machines and a bar.

Richard St. Jean, Morongo’s chief operating officer, said: “We are thrilled to welcome guests to our new High Limit Slot Room catering to those who prefer a high-stakes gaming experience. Morongo believes our high limit guests deserve an elevated gaming experience, and we are confident that they will absolutely love the newest addition to our gaming floor.”

The High Limit Slot Room joins other recent additions to Morongo’s gaming and dining options. Last year, the Morongo Casino opened its new bingo and poker rooms. The new rooms were added as part of an expansion and renovation of the southern California venue that started in 2020 and has given Morongo one of the largest casino floors on the West Coast. The project also included a remodel of Morongo’s 310 suites and guest rooms.

Californian Santa Anita racetrack to undergo revamp

The Stronach Group has announced plans to invest $32m to upgrade Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. Work is expected to start after the Breeders’ Cup in November and to be completed by the winter-spring meet set to start on December 26.

According to Associated Press, the investments include $23.2m in improvements to the barns, living quarters and other facilities that make up the historic racetrack’s backside, $4.5m for a new synthetic training track, $2.5m for a new one-mile turf chute, $500,000 for an equine swimming pool and a $1m fund to support California breeders and assist with the relocation of horses from Golden Gate Fields.