MLB names FanDuel a new official sports betting partner

Major League Baseball and FanDuel Group have announced a new partnership.

US.- Major League Baseball (MLB) and FanDuel Group have announced a multi-year partnership making the sportsbook an MLB co-exclusive Official Sports Betting Partner. FanDuel will have the right to use MLB branding and category designations in its products, including FanDuel’s Sportsbook, Daily Fantasy and FanDuel Faceoff platforms and in its marketing campaigns.

FanDuel has worked with Major League Baseball as an Authorised Gaming Operator since 2019. Starting this season, FanDuel will stream MLB.TV’s Free Game of the Day through its sportsbook app and the OTT platform FanDuel+. The company will also have the right to use highlights in product and as part of original programming on FanDuel TV.

The partnership will also create new opportunities for MLB and FanDuel to collaborate on projects for other sponsor partners and to work together to bring consumers new sports betting product innovations.

Kenny Gersh, MLB executive vice president, Media & Business Development, said: “As one of the top sportsbooks in America, FanDuel has been an industry leader in innovative fan engagement opportunities while also reminding them of the importance of doing it responsibly.”

He added: “These key priorities of unique fan engagement and responsible gambling align with our focus from the league level and make FanDuel a natural partner to collaborate with as an Official Sports Betting Partner.”

“The baseball fan is one of the most engaged in all of sports, which is why we’re delighted to be the new sports betting partner of Major League Baseball. Our team is eager to showcase FanDuel in nationally broadcast MLB games and help enhance game narratives and bring America’s Pastime directly into our mobile app and OTT platform for fans to watch and wager,” said Christian Genetski, president, FanDuel Group.

“We’re also very excited about the opportunity to work together with MLB on new betting product innovations that will give customers the opportunity to enhance their experience on every pitch from March until October,” he added.

See also: MLB joins AGA responsible gambling campaign