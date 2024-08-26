Missouri sports betting ballot faces legal challenge

A lawsuit aims to invalidate the Missouri sports betting initiative.

US.- A lawsuit challenging the certification process of the Missouri sports betting ballot initiative could threaten a November vote. Political consultants Jacqueline Wood and Blake Lawrence have filed a suit against Missouri secretary of state John Ashcroft in Cole County Circuit Court.

The plaintiffs allege that Ashcroft incorrectly calculated the necessary number of valid signatures on the petition for the vote and that the campaign did not reach the signature threshold in all necessary Missouri counties. If Judge Cotton Walker rules in favour of the plaintiffs, the initiative will not appear on the November general election ballot.

The Winning for Missouri Education coalition submitted more than 340,000 signatures to get the sports betting question on the state’s November general election ballot. The St. Louis Blues, Kansas City Chiefs, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, St. Louis CITY SC, and the Kansas City Current support the initiative.

