Missouri casinos report $154.5m in revenue for June

Casino revenue was down 5 per cent compared to May.

US.- Missouri’s 13 casinos generated $154.5m in adjusted gross revenue in June, according to the latest report from the Missouri Gaming Commission. June’s AGR was down 4.9 per cent compared to the $163m reported in May.

Slot machine revenue at the state’s 13 gaming properties was $132.7m, while table gaming revenue was $22m. Hybrid machines generated revenue of $54,000.

There were 2.3 million admissions to Missouri casinos in June. Ameristar St. Charles was the top performer, generating $24.8m in revenue. Rivers City Casino reported $20.9m; Hollywood Casino $20.6m; Ameristar Kansas City $16.3m; and Argosy Casino Hotel & Spa $14.1m.

According to the report, there were double-digit drops in revenue at Isle of Capri Booneville, Harrah’s Kansas City, Horseshoe St. Louis, and Mark Twain Casino. St. Joseph Frontier Casino was the only property to see revenue rise compared to May, up just 0.5 per cent.