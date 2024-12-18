Mississippi sports betting handle reaches $57.8m in November

The state recorded $8.04m in taxable revenue.

US.- The Mississippi Gaming Commission has released its sports betting gaming results for November. The betting handle reached $57.8m, up 18 per cent from October ($48.6m).

The Coastal Region saw the highest handle of $38.9m: $20.7m from football, $11.9m from baseball and $7m from basketball. Players in the Central Region bet $13.1m, with parlay cards generating $5.3m, football $3.8m and basketball $3.5m. In the Northern Region, players bet $5.8m. Parlay cards led there too at $2.3m, while football generated $2.1m and basketball $1.1m.

The state recorded $8.04m in taxable revenue, up 187 per cent from October.