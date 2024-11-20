Five plead guilty to illegal gambling in Michigan

The Michigan Gaming Control Board investigated the operation.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) and Michigan Department of Attorney General have reported that five people have entered guilty pleas in connection with an illegal gambling operation. A joint investigation found that Hot Spot Skill Arcade in Flint operated 41 computer stations offering casino slot-style gambling without a gaming licence.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “The Michigan Gaming Control Board’s investigation into the unauthorized and unlicensed Hot Spot storefront casino in Flint underscores the agency’s commitment to upholding gaming laws and ensuring fair play.

“Thanks to Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel and her team, who are such important enforcement partners in these cases, the upcoming sentencing of the defendants on December 2nd will mark yet another significant and successful outcome resulting in accountability and enforcement of gaming regulations to protect the integrity of gaming in Michigan.”

Michigan attorney general Dana Nessel added: “I am pleased to secure these convictions, alongside the Michigan Gaming Control Board, following our joint investigation. This partnership strengthens our efforts to dismantle criminal operations and places of illegal gaming across our state.”

Meanwhile, the MGCB has issued cease-and-desist letters to Papaya Gaming, based in Tel Aviv, Israel, and to Ace23 and Ace Per Head, located in Costa Rica.

Gaming Control Board director urges responsible gaming practices

Williams has issued a reminder to residents regarding responsible gaming practices while participating in sports betting. The MGCB stated that with the growing popularity of online gaming, it is essential to prioritise responsible gaming to ensure a safe, enjoyable experience for all participants.

Williams said: “The Michigan Gaming Control Board is committed to promoting responsible gaming initiatives and ensuring the well-being of residents through its Emmy Award-winning and prominent ‘Don’t Regret the Bet’ campaign, which is aimed at educating and protecting individuals from the potential harms of excessive wagering. In line with this commitment, the agency provides resources and support for individuals who may be struggling with self-regulation.”