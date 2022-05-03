Michigan investigators seize 100 gambling devices from illegal casinos

The investigation was conducted by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board.

The machines were found at two illegal gaming establishments in the Flint area.

US.- A joint investigation by the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB), has led to the seizure of 100 gambling devices, $29,204 in suspected gambling profits and 62 gift cards from two illegal casinos in Flint, Michigan.

At The Burton Spot, 12 standalone gaming machines and 23 gaming computer towers were seized. At The State Road Spot, 11 standalone gaming machines and 54 gaming computer towers were removed.

Henry Williams, MGCB executive director, said: “Illegal gambling machine operations bring unwanted crime to communities across Michigan and deprive school districts of gaming tax revenue from the state to support education.

“The MGCB works to educate citizens and businesses about illegal gambling and to support state and local officials’ efforts to remove machines used illegally.”

In March, police raids led to more than $91,500 in cash and 82 gambling machines being removed from two illegal casinos in Lansing. The raids followed an investigation by the Michigan Gaming Control Board, the Michigan Department of Attorney General and Lansing Police Department.

At Logan Square, police found 28 full-size slot machines, one virtual blackjack table and other casino-style games, with the machines, In total, 62 machines were removed from the location. At 777 Games of Skill, there were reportedly 13 full-size slot machines and seven other gambling games.

Calls to Michigan gambling helpline nearly triple in first year of legal betting

In the first year since Michigan legalised sports betting and online gambling, calls to Michigan’s gambling hotline have nearly tripled. According to the Michigan Department of Health and Human Services, more than 4,400 calls were made to the helpline in 2021.

That’s nearly triple the number of calls received in 2020, the year before online gambling was approved. Referrals for people to receive gambling treatment grew by 42 per cent from 295 in 2020 to 420 last year.