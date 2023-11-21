Michigan igaming and sports betting revenue reaches $205.3m in October

Revenue was down 2.4 per cent from the previous month.

US.- Michigan’s commercial and tribal operators reported a combined $205.3m Internet gaming gross receipts and gross sports betting receipts in October. Gross receipts decreased 2.4 per cent compared to September’s results. Igaming gross receipts were $160.3m, down 3.7 per cent from September ($166.4m) and gross sports betting receipts were $45m, down 2 per cent.

Combined igaming and Internet sports betting adjusted gross receipts (AGR) were $167.7m. Igaming generated $144.2m (down 3.7 per cent from September but up 13.9 per cent year-on-year. Sports betting generated $23.5m up 5.4 per cent from September but down 26.1 per cent year-on-year.

The internet sports betting handle was $533m, up 16.5 per cent from September 2023. It was the highest Internet sports betting handle to date and the first time the total handle has exceeded $500m. Operators reported submitting $31.9m in taxes and payments to the State of Michigan during October. The three Detroit casinos reported paying the City of Detroit $8.2m in wagering taxes and municipal services fees during October.

Tribal operators reported making $3.7m in payments to governing bodies in October.

Light & Wonder and Caesars Digital to launch online casino games in Michigan

Light & Wonder has signed a deal with Caesars Digital to offer online casino games in Michigan. Light & Wonder will provide Caesars Palace Online Casino and Caesars Sportsbook & Casino with customised titles via its Playzido content platform, including a Caesars-branded version of HITSqwad Gaming’s Sweet 16 Blackjack game. Playzido gained a B2B licence from the Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) in September.