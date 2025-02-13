Michigan gaming regulator issues cease-and-desist letters to nine unlicensed online casinos

The Michigan Gaming Control Board is targeting websites that offer a range of casino-style games.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board has taken action against nine online casinos, issuing cease-and-desist letters for violations of state gaming laws. The websites were found to offer a range of casino-style games, such as slots, poker, blackjack, roulette and craps, as well as betting services for sporting events.

The operators issued with cease-and-desist orders are: BetAnySports (BAS); Cool Cat Casino; BetDSI – Diamond Sportsbook International, d/b/a BetDSI.eu (BetDSI); Solar Game LTD and Busan Trade Office (Go Go Gold); My Dreams Casino; NonStop casino; Palace of Chance; Xbet Casino; and WagerWeb.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “These unlicensed operators are not only in violation of Michigan’s laws but also pose significant risks to consumers by offering limited and often unreliable withdrawal options.

“Our role is to protect Michigan residents by ensuring that all online gambling activities are carried out legally and responsibly. These operators have 14 days to cease their illegal activities or face further legal action.”

The MGCB has given the operators 14 days from receipt of the letters to cease offering gambling services to Michigan residents. If they fail to comply, the MGCB said it will work with the Michigan Attorney General’s Office to pursue legal action.

Earlier this year, the Michigan Gaming Control Board issued a cease-and-desist letter to Duranbah Limited NV, the Curaçao-based operator of MyBookie.ag. The regulator said the site was offering online casino games without a Michigan gambling licence. In October, it issued cease-and-desist letters to Papaya Gaming, based in Tel Aviv, and Ace23 and Ace Per Head, located in Costa Rica. The regulator also issued a letter to OC Media Holdings, operating as One Country Give, for running sweepstakes on its website and social media platforms.