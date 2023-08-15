Michigan Gaming Control Board votes to renew three Detroit casinos licences

The licences will be renewed for one year.

The MGCB has voted to approve licence renewals for MGM Grand Detroit Casino, MotorCity Casino and Hollywood Casino at Greektown.

US.- The Michigan Gaming Control Board (MGCB) has unanimously voted to approve the one-year renewal of the licences for the three Detroit casinos: MGM Grand Detroit Casino, MotorCity Casino, and Hollywood Casino at Greektown. The vote was made yesterday (August 15) at the MGCB’s regularly scheduled public meeting.

The three Detroit casinos would each be eligible for licence renewals again in August 2024.

MGCB executive director Henry Williams said: “Renewing a casino licence reflects an ongoing commitment to operate a reputable and responsible establishment. It signifies a dedication to maintaining high standards of quality, security, and fair play within the industry.

“The renewal of these licences is validation of the casinos’ commitment to operating as responsible and valued corporate citizens within Michigan that contribute positively to the state’s gambling industry while ensuring a safe and enjoyable experience for all patrons.”

The Michigan Gaming Control and Revenue Act establishes the casino licence application process and the information applicants must share with the MGCB. For a licence renewal, the MGCB must conduct an evaluation of various aspects of the casino, such as its financial stability, operational integrity and adherence to legal and regulatory frameworks and responsible gaming practices. Three votes are required for renewal to be approved.

