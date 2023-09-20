MGM Resorts reports full operations restored after cyber attack

The company has announced that all its casinos and hotels are operating normally after the incident.

US.- MGM Resorts has announced that all its casinos and hotels are operating normally after a cyber attack affected some of MGM Resorts International’s computer systems in the US on September 10. The attack affected credit card transactions and other systems.

In a statement posted on X, formerly Twitter, MGM Resorts: “We are pleased that all of our hotels and casinos are operating normally. Our amazing employees are ready to help guests with any intermittent issue. We thank you for your patience and look forward to welcoming you soon.

“Please note that Slot Dollars and Freeplay are available at all properties. MGM Rewards members’ accounts will be adjusted to reflect Tier Credits and MGM Rewards points at a later date. MGM Rewards points redemption and certain promotional offers may be unavailable. Please see the MGM Rewards desk or your Casino Host for more details.”

The company also posted a statement on its website, saying that dining, entertainment, pools and spas, and gaming floor were working normally. “Our resort services, dining, entertainment, pools, and spas are operating normally and welcoming thousands of guests each day. Our gaming floors, including slots, table games, and poker rooms are open”, read the note.

Last week, it was reported that the hacker group Scattered Spider, also known as UNC3944, could have been behind the cyberattack against the company. The FBI confirmed that an investigation had begun.