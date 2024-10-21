MGM Resorts and Marriott to launch W Las Vegas

W Las Vegas is the latest step in the licensing agreement announced in 2023.

US.- MGM Resorts International and Marriott International have announced plans to convert a Mandalay Bay property on the Las Vegas Strip to the W Hotels brand in the Marriott Bonvoy portfolio. Anticipated to complete later this year, W Las Vegas will be the latest step in the companies’ long-term strategic licensing agreement announced in July 2023.

With the addition of W Las Vegas, the MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy will encompass twelve destinations on the Las Vegas Strip, including Bellagio, ARIA Resort & Casino and The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas.

Steve Zanella, president of MGM Resorts Operations, said: “Our relationship with Marriott has far exceeded our expectations, demonstrating the power of its brand portfolio and the strength of their distribution channels. W Las Vegas, the latest hotel to come to life as part of our collaboration, will allow our guests to access a new luxury lifestyle experience recognized worldwide for its distinct personality, dynamic programming, and elevated service culture.”

Leeny Oberg, Marriott International chief financial officer and EVP of Development, added: “We’re thrilled to continue working with MGM to bring W Las Vegas to the legendary Las Vegas Strip. This agreement is a pivotal moment in our collaboration, which continues to expand hospitality and entertainment offerings for guests. As a luxury brand rooted in bold design and nightlife, W Hotels is well-positioned to elevate experiences for travelers in this destination.”

Marriott International has also entered into a loyalty marketing agreement with BetMGM, MGM Resorts International’s online gaming and sports betting joint venture, for Marriott Bonvoy to become BetMGM’s exclusive hospitality loyalty programme partner in the US and Canada.