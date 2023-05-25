MGA confirms Totup System licence cancellation

The Malta Gaming Authority says the online pools specialist failed to pay its fees.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority has confirmed its cancellation of Totup System’s gaming licence for failure to pay its fees. The regulator had issued a notice of cancellation last month after finding the online pools specialist to be in breached of regulation 10(1)(a) of Malta’s Gaming Compliance and Enforcement Regulations.

The MGA said Totup had failed to pay its licence fees for 2022 and 2023. It also breached Regulation 6 of the Gaming Licence Fees regulations by repeatedly failing to pay compliance contribution fees on time.

The regulator said that the 20 days that Totup had to respond to the cancellation notice had elapsed with no response, meaning that the cancellation will now go ahead. Totup must suspend its gaming operations with immediate effect, stop registering new players and remove references to the MGA and its Maltese licence from its website.

It has been given three days to settle outstanding fees totalling €79,570. It has 20 days in which it can appeal.

Also last month, the MGA issued notice to cancel 4tune-Software’s supplier licence for failing to make regulatory payments. The cancellation will come under regulations 9(1) (c) and (l) of the Gaming Compliance and Enforcement Regulations.

The regulator says that 4tune-Software failed to make its required payments in the necessary time frame. The company is no longer authorised to conduct gaming operations under a Maltese licence and must settle all outstanding fees due.