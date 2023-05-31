Merkur ready to celebrate at Peru Gaming Show 2023

The Merkur booth will be the focal point of the entire exhibition.

Press release.- The Peru Gaming Show 2023 marks the event’s 20th edition: a good reason to celebrate for sure and also where the Merkur brand will be represented in spectacular style as one of the largest of more than 60 international exhibitors present.

Held at the Jockey Exhibition Centre in Peru’s capital city, Lima, on June 13th -15th the Peru Gaming Show has in recent years built a formidable reputation as perhaps the most significant and influential gaming B2B event in Latin America; and one where Merkur has been consistently successful.

Presented locally by Merkur Gaming Peru, together with strong international support from senior representatives of its European home base as well as being accompanied by sister Group companies such as cash handling experts GeWeTe and online giants edict egaming, this will be certain to ensure Stand 58 as a ‘must visit’ destination for the expected thousands of show visitors.

Highlights of the Merkur booth display are the brand’s latest linked progressive bonus attractions, with the mysteriously named-until-it-is-played Five, shown in Lima on the successful Allegro Trio cabinet. That display proudly sits centre stage in the now familiar Merkur Lounge Area: a haven where visitors can sit, rest for a while and sample the extensive food and beverage hospitality on offer.

Shown in the Avantgarde Max Trio cabinet is Link Zone and its latest Link Zone II evolution which features a brand new range of unique base games while the Allegro Trio hosts the Solar Link ‘Power Bet’ progressive and a range of the latest multigame offerings that are greatly enhanced by the additional Merkur Mystery II bonus offering.

As always at the Peru Gaming Show, the Merkur booth will be the focal point of the entire exhibition. Always busy and always welcoming and always with attractions that capture the imagination of operators and players alike, this will indeed be a celebration that has, so far, been 20 years in the making and which highlights the huge gaming success that Peru has become.