Merkur’s strong presence at Gaming in Holland Expo

The company participated in the GiH Conference & Expo that was held from June 20th to 21st.

Press release.- The Netherlands has always been an important market for the MERKUR brand, in terms of both the arcade and casino sectors. Holland’s current climate of positive regulation being provided by the Netherlands Gambling Authority (KSA) chaired by René Jansen has led MERKUR to become a strategic partner of Gaming in Holland (GiH) and to join the GiH Conference & Expo that was held from June 20th to 21st at the Jaarbeurs expo centre in the city of Utrecht.

Since 2011, the annual Gaming in Holland Conference has been the event to find out what’s happening in the Dutch gaming market and to meet up with all the major decision-makers, focusing on the entire Dutch gambling industry. The opening of the regulated online market in October 2021 not only created a completely new market segment but also materially impacted existing markets, channels, and verticals.

Recognising the importance of this event MERKUR made a strong commitment and created a major presence at the Expo, being represented by MERKUR GAMING and Group subsidiary companies, GeWeTe and edict eGaming solutions.

MERKUR GAMING’s Dirk Sondermann commented: “We had good discussions with many customers, especially about our new Zonic slot machine for the Dutch arcades. This unique cabinet with its very good ergonomics and the new game package with the new five-game feature was very well received by our customers. In addition, discussions were also held with our many pub customers. They are already looking forward to our own next, specifically for the pub sector, exhibition that will be held on 4 July in the Van der Valk Hotel Sassenheim in the Netherlands.”

GeWeTe CEO, Aristidis Tsikouras, was also well pleased with his company’s positive showing in Utrecht. He said: “This was a great opportunity for GeWeTe. We would like to thank the organizers for a great event, for the informative conference presentations and for the possibility for us to meet with important personalities from the gaming industry in Holland. The Dutch gaming market has always been an important part of GeWeTe, and not just because our company is geographically close to the Netherlands. Our extensive range of products and our solutions meet all needs, for arcades, gastronomy and also for casinos”.

Gaming in Holland also looked ahead to the future of land-based gambling in the Netherlands with Pieter Boers, Vice President Gaming & Services, Holland Casino, and Dr. Dirk Quermann, Executive Director, MERKUR Sports & Gaming, addressing the conference on the latest developments and future possibilities.

In summary, the Gaming in Holland Conference & Expo provided a wealth of information in a setting that was intimate rather than overcrowded in nature. It had, however, been an excellent gathering, one that highlighted the current strength of gaming, in all sectors, of the thriving Netherlands industry.