Merkur UK 360 Program funds the planting of 25,000 trees

The action was completed after joining Ecology, a climate action platform.

Press release.- Merkur UK has underlined its credentials as one of land-based gaming’s most progressive corporate citizens by joining up with Ecologi, the climate action platform whose stated mission is to ‘inspire and empower businesses to accelerate global climate action’.

The initial engagement with Ecologi has seen Merkur UK pay for the planting of 25,000 trees extending its 2021 environmental initiative when it underwrote the costs of planting 1,500 trees in support of the National Trust’s Woodland Appeal.

Tony Boulton, Merkur UK’s director of public and political relations, explained that the association with the National Trust and this year’s latest initiative with Ecologi are part of the company’s broader 360 social purpose program. He noted: “Although 360 is most often associated with Merkur UK’s unstinting commitment to safer gambling it was established with a remit to address broad social responsibility issues not least those related to the environment.

“The Ecologi platform has more than 40,000 customers funding tree planting and high-quality climate solutions all of which are independently certified. The planting of trees is crucial on many different levels: it helps improve valuable habitats, increases biodiversity by providing sanctuary for wildlife and it makes an impact on carbon emissions that contribute to climate change.

“In two years Ecologi has succeeded in tripling its funding of trees to an amazing 65 million and MERKUR UK is delighted to be able to contribute to such a fantastic programme of work.”