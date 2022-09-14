Merkur shone at EAE in Romania

Merkur enjoyed a productive return to the Entertainment Arena Expo (EAE) in Bucharest.

Press release.- Under sunny skies and less than a week after the anniversary celebration in Germany of 50 years of brand success, MERKUR enjoyed a productive return to the Entertainment Arena Expo (EAE) in Bucharest, Romania.

After its three years pandemic hiatus EAE, presented by EXPO24, was warmly welcomed by exhibitors and visitors alike as the cavernous Hall B2 of the sprawling Romexpo complex rang to the exciting sound of gaming machines and equipment being demonstrated to enthusiastic visitors from across Romania and beyond.

MERKUR’s local subsidiary company, MERKUR GAMING Distribution, together with strong international support, presented a wide-ranging games portfolio that covered the latest multigame collections, mystery jackpots, roulette games (in both multiplayer and standalone formats) and the introduction of linked progressive jackpot games, Link Zone, Solar Link and the latest, Red Pocket Jackpot.

The MERKUR GAMING booth at EAE Bucharest 2022.

Also present at EAE were MERKUR companies GeWeTe and MERKUR eSOLUTIONS, presenting the market-leading brand of cash handling solutions and the latest innovations in payment solutions respectively. Both companies reported considerable levels of customer interest and requests for after-show to follow ups and both also expressed themselves as being highly satisfied with the outcome of their show participation.

Managing director of MERKUR GAMING Distribution, Ms Hannelore Valkanov, said that EAE had “exceeded her expectations”, while Athanasios, Sakis’ Isaakidis, MERKUR’s chief executive, international, agreed, saying: “Our return to EAE, after such a long time without the show being able to run, was a great success. There can be no doubting the respect and affection that the MERKUR brand holds in Romania and the level of interest shown in our latest product range was extremely gratifying. Romania is an extremely important market for MERKUR and it was really great to see so many customers, business partners and guests who gave us such a warm welcome.”

The linked progressive jackpot game Link Zone was one of the highlights on the MERKUR GAMING booth.

