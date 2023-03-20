Merkur a top attraction at Irish Gaming Show

The 42° edition of the Irish Gaming Show maintained its long-held reputation for being uniquely Irish and the most social event in the gaming industry calendar.

Press release.- Another important gaming industry B2B event returned in March, post-Covid, with the 42nd edition of the Dublin-based Irish Gaming Show that was hosted in a new venue, the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Santry.

Catering for all sectors of the flourishing Irish gaming industry, Casinos, Amusements, Arcades, Bingo Halls and single-site operations, the Irish Gaming Show was run under the backdrop of the 2022 creation of the new Gambling Regulatory Authority of Ireland has moved to create forthcoming new regulations for gaming operations; including certain limitations on applicable stakes and prizes on gaming machines.

The Merkur brand has had a successful presence in Ireland for some years, working in tandem with distributive partners EU Slot Sales Ltd. (who are also operators and multiple venue owners) and exhibited in Dublin with a strong product range that proved to be a definite top attraction for visitors. This was at an event that, although relatively small, maintained its long-held reputation for being uniquely Irish and the most social event in the gaming industry calendar.

With an eye firmly on the implementation of the new regulatory framework, Merkur presented a new multigame collection, Diamond Games, that has been created to comply with any future stakes and prizes limitations. The Diamond Spins wheel feature is available on games within the multigame and in each base game, the player may be awarded Diamonds that are then stored on a Diamond Meter. The player can then select the Diamond Spins Bonus Game and the number of stored Diamonds that he selects to play determine the awarded cash prize or number of additional Diamonds awarded for a winning spin of the wheel. Additionally, a Merkur Mystery Bonus is a great feature of all the Diamond Games’ titles.

Speaking at the show Athanasios “Sakis” Isaakidis, Merkur Gaming’s chief executive, international stated: ”It was a great pleasure to attend the Irish Gaming Show and I am extremely grateful to Philip and Steven O’Leary of EU Slot Sales for all of their continued support over the past few years. They are currently installing our Merkur Mystery and our successfully linked jackpots Red Pocket and Link Zone2 in their own locations and thus gaining valuable data and player reactions as those products, and others, gaining valuable floor space and player feedback on prime locations throughout Ireland.”

