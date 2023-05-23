Maverick Gaming signs partnership with Bally’s Corporation

The Bally’s-owned Tropicana Las Vegas Resort and Casino will offer a new poker room.

US.- Maverick Gaming has announced a partnership with Bally’s Corporation for a new poker venue at Bally’s Tropicana Las Vegas Resort and Casino. Maverick CEO Eric Persson will compete against world champions, sports stars and Hollywood celebrities.

The deal was engineered by executive producers of Bally’s Big Bet Poker livestream and television series Houston Curtis and Rick Mahr of Outlaw Media Group (OMG).

Persson said: “We’re here to shake things up and give poker lovers an experience they won’t forget. The Maverick Gaming Poker Room at the Tropicana Las Vegas combined with the all-new Bally’s Big Bet Poker livestream studio will be the go-to destination for poker players and fans alike. Get ready for lots of excitement, value, and a touch of rebelliousness.

“Whether playing poker in our wide selection of cash games and daily tournaments or watching our super high stakes action on livestream or television, we plan on delivering a powerhouse poker experience designed to capture the thrills and spills of live poker like never before.”

Jeremy Weinstein, chief marketing officer for Maverick Gaming said: “This will not be your typical run-of-the-mill poker venue, it’s a place where adrenaline meets attitude and poker dreams come alive. More money in your pocket means more chips to stack and more victories to celebrate. Get ready for heart-pounding, No Limit Hold ‘Em action with both $1/3 and $2/5 tables designed to keep you on the edge of your seat.”

Arik Knowles, vice president & general manager for Tropicana Las Vegas, added: “We are very excited to be working with Mr. Persson and Maverick Gaming in an effort to also raise the stakes on inclusivity and affordability, treating players of all levels like VIPs at our tables.”

Recently, Maverick Gaming announced the launch of its new Ace’s Poker room in the city of Mountlake Terrace, Washington State, after a $2m investment. The venue features a large mural of poker stars Eric Persson, Patrik Antonius, and Matt Su, over 30 65in TVs, a separate private game area and a bar with more than 20 pull-tab game selections. Ace’s Poker will employ 90 staff.

Bally’s reaches agreement to build ballpark for Oakland Athletics in Las Vegas

Bally’s Corporation has announced that, in conjunction with Gaming & Leisure Properties, it has reached a binding agreement with Major League Baseball’s Oakland Athletics to build the team’s new ballpark on a portion of the Tropicana Las Vegas property.

Bally’s and Gaming & Leisure Properties will assign approximately nine acres of the 35-acre site at Las Vegas Boulevard and Tropicana Avenue to the Oakland Athletics or a related stadium authority. The new ballpark will accommodate approximately 30,000 fans and is expected to receive more than 2.5 million visitors annually.