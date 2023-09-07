Maryland casinos generate $161.4m in gaming revenue in August

Maryland’s six privately owned casinos offer both slot machines and table games.

Revenue was down 4.7 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Maryland’s six casinos generated $161.4m in gaming revenue in August, down 4.7 per cent compared to August 2022. The Maryland Lottery and Gaming Commission reported that MGM National Harbor led with $68.3m in revenue.

MGM National Harbor was followed by Live! Casino & Hotel, with revenue of $55m. Horseshoe Casino reported $15.4m, Ocean Downs Casino $10m, Hollywood Casino $7m and Rocky Gap Casino $5.3m.

Contributions to the state totalled $68.1m, a decrease of 3.9 per cent compared to August 2022. Contributions to the Education Trust Fund were $49.1m, a decrease of 4.6 per cent. Casino gaming revenues also support the communities and jurisdictions where the casinos are located and Maryland’s horse racing industry.

