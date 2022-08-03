Mansion Group partners with London’s Les Ambassadeurs Club

Mansion players will be able to join live games from the Mayfair casino.

UK.- Mansion Group has signed a deal to offer access to live gaming at Mayfair’s Les Ambassadeurs Club. Players on Mansion-owned Casino.com, MansionCasino and Slots Heaven will be able to access live casino games from the famous land-based casino, playing alongside customers at baccarat and roulette tables.

Established in Hanover Square in 1941, Les Ambassadeurs Club has been at its current Mayfair location since 1950. The members-only venue is considered one of the best casinos in London, and certainly one of the most popular with celebs, counting figures from sports, entertainment and finance among its members.

“Les A” formerly housed Le Cercle, the casino that was namechecked in the first James Bond film Dr No, and it boasts a prime location opposite Hyde Park. Membership costs £1,000.

The deal comes after Mansion closed its MansionBet sports betting operation at the end of March to focus on its casino brands.

The company said it had chosen to refocus on its online casino businesses Casino.com, MansionCasino and Slots Heaven after reviewing market conditions and the regulatory environment in sports betting in Britain, where the government’s gambling white paper is expected to propose restrictions on gambling sponsorship in sport.

Mansion also plans to expand its business outside of the UK, particularly in Spain and in the US and Canada. It already has a presence in Spain and it has applied for a licence for Casino.com in the Canadian province of Ontario, where online gaming launched on April 4.

Mansion was founded in 2004. It re-launched its sports betting offering under the MansionBet name in 2018 with a series of major sports sponsorships, including with Premier League football clubs Crystal Palace and AFC Bournemouth. The group’s Asia-facing brand M88 faced a Gambling Commission investigation in 2020. The brand’s closure left Bristol City Football Club hunting for a new sponsor.