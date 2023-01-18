Malta Gaming Authority suspends Genesis Global licence after ceasing operations

The Malta-based igaming operator has begun insolvency proceedings to wind up the business.

Malta.- The Malta Gaming Authority (MGA) has suspended the licence of operator Genesis Global after it had begun insolvency proceedings to wind up the business. After rising financial problems, Genesis Global announced two days before Christmas that it was going to be wound up and that it laid off all of its 140 employees.

In a letter to all staff, it read that “the company may not be able to pay all of any of the dues that are due to you in terms of law”. It added that the company was “trying our best to find a solution to this issue” and was working with “the authorities concerned” to find alternative solutions.

With the business coming to an end, the Malta Gaming Authority said it had breached Malta’s gambling regulations, which state that an operator that is “bankrupt, insolvent or is being wound up” may not hold a licence.

The MGA said: “The Authorised Person is thus no longer authorised to carry out any gaming operations, register new players or accept new customer deposits, and must continue collaborating with the Authority.”

Early in December, Genesis Global announced that it would leave the UK online gambling market. It had seen its licence suspended in 2020, but the licence was reinstated on appeal. Chief executive Ariel Reem also announced that he was leaving the business, without saying why.