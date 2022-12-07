Genesis Global to leave British igaming market

Genesis Global has not said why it is leaving the British market.

Ariel Reem has also left his position as the operator’s chief executive.

UK.- Malta-based Genesis Global is to leave the British online gambling market. The operator’s 14 Gambling Commission-licensed sites have stopped accepting registrations from Britain and remain open only for withdrawals.

The sites are: Casinoplanet.com, Casoola.com, Kassu.com, Casinocruise.com, Casinogods.com, Casinojoy.com, Casinolab.com, Casinomasters.com, Genesiscasino.com, Pelaa.com, Sloty.com, Spela.com, Spinit.com and Vegashero.com in Britain.

Meanwhile, the operator’s CEO Ariel Reem has announced on LinkedIn that has left the company. Reems was CEO at Genesis since the company was founded in 2014. He previously worked at Mansion, serving as head of retention and internal marketing for CRM, and then director of marketing operations.

Without mentioning the decision to exit the British market, Reems wrote: “It is time to move on to the next challenge/adventure. How to summarise eight years when building it from scratch? Over the years I saw how ideas were turned into reality and how impossible or extremely hard tasks were overcome with perseverance and passion.

“One of the most rewarding aspects of my role has been witnessing people develop themselves and many times breaking through their own perceived boundaries. To this end I was and still am inspired by all of you. I hope to see you around.”

Genesis received a £3.8m fine from the Gambling Commission in January due to social responsibility and money laundering failings. In July 2020, its British licence was suspended while the Gambling Commission conducted a review of its activities.

The suspension was lifted in October 2020 after Genesis appealed, but the Gambling Commission investigation found breaches of licensing conditions on money laundering and terrorist financing and breaches of social responsibility code of practice (SRCP) rules on identification and customer interaction.