Major Twitch stars want to oust gambling from the streaming platform

The hastag #TwitchStopGambling has been trending on Twitch.

US.- Several of the biggest stars on Twitch are supporting a campaign that seeks to oust gambling from the platform. Streamers such as Pokimane and Hasan Piker have used the hashtag #TwitchStopGambling to spread the campaign.

The trend, reported on by Vice magazine, began after a prominent Twitch streamer Abraham Jehad “Sliker” Mohammed revealed that he has a gambling addiction. Sliker apologised to his fans live on the platform and said that he began gambling with Counter-Strike: Global Offensive skins in 2017 and then began gambling for money.

Following his admission, the streamers Mizkif, Ahgren, Piker and Imane “Pokimane” Anys called for Twitch to ban gambling. Fans also began using the #TwitchStopGambling hashtag and sharing personal experiences of being introduced to slots via the platform.

Twitch has become a significant source of promotion for some online casinos, particularly crypto casinos. Slots have become the seventh most popular category on the platform, with almost 60,000 viewers. Last month, Carnival Cruise Line Casinos named the slots streamer Brian Christopher as its exclusive casino gaming influencer. Slovakia took the decision to ban Twitch due to its gambling streams.