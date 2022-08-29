Carnival Cruise Line brings slots streamer on board

The company has named Brian Christopher as its exclusive casino gaming influencer.

US.- In an arrangement that’s very much of its time. Carnival Cruise Line Casinos has named the slots streamer Brian Christopher as its exclusive casino gaming influencer. In exchange, Carnival Cruise Line will be Brian Christopher Slots’ exclusive cruise partner.

Christopher shares live streams of himself playing at casino slots on YouTube and other social media channels. He has more than 500,000 subscribers on YouTube and more than 600,000 followers on Facebook. He will now stream from several Carnival cruises over the forthcoming two years, including the $1m Slot Tournament Cruise, Carnival Breeze, Carnival Magic and Carnival Dream.

As well as broadcasting live streams playing slots at the casinos on board, Christopher will also show other aspects of the onboard experience, including the spas, shopping and dining options.

Meanwhile, Carnival has been named “at-sea launch partner” for Christopher’s Pop’N Pays More slot machine, which is expected to launch on New Year’s Eve. The machine, developed with Gaming Arts, features Christopher’s likeness and catchphrases. It debuted at the Plaza Hotel and Casino in Las Vegas and will be available on several Carnival cruises.

Carnival VP of Casino and Performance Marketing Jonathan Lask said: “Brian Christopher Slots exemplifies the fun that Carnival is known for and is the perfect ambassador for the rewarding experience we bring to our valued casino guests across our fleet.”

Christopher said: “This partnership will bring next-level fun to all slot players out there and bridge our land-based adventures with the best excitement at sea. The entire experience is a great match with Brian Christopher Slots and the action my fans expect.”

Slots streaming, and particularly online slots streaming on social media, has caused some controversy. Slovakia even went to the extent of banning Twitch due to the phenomenon.