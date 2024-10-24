Louisiana sports betting handle reaches $351m in September

The handle increased by 25.4 per cent year-over-year.

US.- The Louisiana Gaming Control Board has published its online and retail sports betting revenue figures for September. The handle was $351.7m, up 25.4 per cent year-over-year and 50 per cent from August ($234.5m). Some $320m was wagered online and $31.7m at retail sportsbooks.

Adjusted gross revenue totalled $52.5m, up 25.6 per cent year-on-year and 106.7 per cent sequentially. Online revenue was $47.2m and retail $5.3m. This resulted in a state-wide hold of 14.93 per cent. Parlays generated the most revenue, at $35m. Football wagers generated $5.1m amid the start of the NFL season, and other bets reached $9.5m.

See also: Louisiana’s Belle of Baton Rouge opens temporary casino

Eight online sportsbooks are available in Louisiana: DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM, Caesars, Fanatics, BetRivers, bet365, and ESPN BET. Fanatics Sportsbook is the latest to launch in the state. The regulator does not publish a breakdown of individual operators’ revenue.