Louisiana online sports betting revenue reaches record $30.5m in December

Online sports betting revenue surpassed the previous monthly record of $28.4m.

US.- Online sports betting revenue in Louisiana reached a record $30.5m in December, surpassing the previous monthly high of $28.4m registered in March. The state opened its legal online wagering market in January 2022.

Combined online and retail revenue was $31.1m from a handle of $254.3m. The online sports betting handle was $218.7m, down 6.4 per cent from November’s $233.7m, but still the third largest monthly amount since the launch of legal betting. Licensed online operators paid $3.7m in tax.

Revenue from retail sports betting was $6.4m, up 45.5 per cent compared to the same month in 2021 and 220 per cent from November 2022. Players spent $35.6m, down 9.9 per cent from $39.5m in December 2021 and up 1.7 per cent from November. The state collected $608,960 in retail sports betting tax.