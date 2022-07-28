West Virginia Lottery full-year sales reach US$1.27bn

The West Virginia Lottery saw its highest sales in at least five years.

The West Virginia Lottery Commission has reported that sales rose 8 per cent year-on-year.

US.- The West Virginia Lottery has reported sales of US$1.27bn for the last fiscal year, an 8 per cent increase year-on-year. Lottery director John Myers told commission members the figure was the highest in at least the last five years.

He said: “We are just higher than (FY 19). We had several years of declining revenues as a result of competition coming into surrounding states and that drove the Racetrack Video Lottery revenues down over that period of time but since we’ve bottomed out we’ve started to go the other way.”

Racetrack Video Lottery gross terminal revenues totalled US$474.8m, up 17 per cent year-on-year. Limited Video Lottery revenue was up 2 per cent year-on-year to US$4909m. Gross terminal revenue for the Greenbrier totalled US$5.2m.

Gaming revenue from online and instant (traditional) games declined over the past year. Lottery officials said instant gaming performed better in the 2021 fiscal year due to customers receiving stimulus payments and unemployment benefits related to the Covid-19 pandemic.

