Leadstar receives sports betting supplier licence in West Virginia

The company has been granted a licence by the West Virginia Lottery.

US.- Leadstar Media has announced that it is fully licensed and operational in the state of West Virginia. The West Virginia Lottery has approved a sports wagering supplier licence, allowing the firm to partner with and promote legal betting sites in the state.

The licence allows Leadstar Media, which is operational in 15 states including New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Colorado, to display the full range of legal betting sites in West Virginia. The company will offer sportsbooks, betting offers, and information through its US products, including the websites Sportsbooksonline.com and Unitedgamblers.com.

Eskil Kvarnström, CEO Leadstar Media: “In the past 12 months we’ve experienced big growth in the USA and we are pleased to announce yet another state where we are fully licensed and operating according to the laws. Getting our license in West Virginia is another stepping stone for us in the journey of becoming the best affiliate in every regulated US state.

“I am proud of the hard work our US team has done and look forward to continued success in what is possible to become the world’s biggest gambling market. We are in this for the long term and I look forward to building our presence in West Virginia for years to come.”

In December, Leadstar Media was granted an affiliate licence to operate in the state of Virginia. The firm successfully obtained vendor registration status and launched four websites focusing on online sports betting.

In addition to Virginia, the company is already licenced in several states, including New Jersey, Pennsylvania, and Colorado.

The company’s sites, Unitedgamblers.com, Sportsbooksonline.com, Bookiesbonuses.com, and Bettingscanner.com, offer sportsbook comparison services, providing information such as bonuses, payment methods, and legality.