Las Vegas inches close to pre-pandemic visitor numbers

US.- A return of international visitors has helped push Las Vegas tourism closer to pre-pandemic figures. It received 3.2 million visitors in August, up 6 per cent year-on-year but still down 11 per cent from August 2019.

Las Vegas hopes numbers will recover fully next year. The projection for 2022 is 42 million visitors for the full year.

Rosemary Vassiliadis, Harry Reid International director of aviation, said: “We may get very close to what we had in 2019 at the end of this calendar year, but I believe next year, with more recovery going on, is going to be a big growth year for our town.”

Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) president and CEO, Steve Hill, added: “From a domestic standpoint, we’re over-recovered. We’re not all the way recovered internationally, but that’s largely because of the slow recovery in Asia.”

Nevada reports $1.24bn in gaming revenue for September

Nevada casinos saw their 19th month in a row with over $1bn in gaming revenue in September. According to the Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB), casinos collected $1.24bn in gaming revenue, up 7.87 per cent compared to September 2021.

The Strip accounted for more than 55 per cent of the state’s overall gaming revenue. Clark Country generated $1bn, up 5.5 per cent from the prior-year period. Within Clark County, Las Vegas Strip revenue was up 8.2 per cent year-on-year to $692.9m. Downtown and North Las Vegas revenue amounted to $74 and $23m respectively, also up year-on-year.