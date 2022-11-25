Lady Luck Games strengthens presence in Latin America with Logrand Entertainment Group deal

A number of leading titles are expected to follow in the coming days.

Mexican players will now have the opportunity to discover Lady Luck’s portfolio of high-quality games.

Press release.- Swedish game studio LL Lucky Games AB has signed an agreement with Logrand Entertainment Group to deliver its entertaining gaming content to Strendus.mx, a leading casino operator in Mexico.

Mexican players will have the opportunity to discover the company’s portfolio of high-quality games, starting with Weight of the Gun, Mr. Alchemister and Ruler of Egypt.

A number of leading titles are expected to follow in the coming days, these include The Treasures of Tizoc, Beetle Bailey and Valholl Wild Hammers. These games have been made available to Strendus players via Slot Matrix.

Mads Jørgensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of LL Lucky Games AB said: “Presence in the Latin American markets is extremely important for any game provider. We are thrilled to be able to deliver our gaming content to Logrand Entertainment Group, and we look forward to strengthening our collaboration in the future.”

Eduardo Pelaez, senior product manager at Logrand Entertainment Group added: “We are glad to welcome Lady Luck Games on board. Due to this collaboration, we are able to deliver more comprehensive products to our customers.”