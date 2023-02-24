Lady Luck Games signs major distribution agreement with Hub88

Lady Luck Games will be available to the complete portfolio of Hub88 operators across the globe.

Press release.- Swedish game provider, Lady Luck Games, is excited to announce its new partnership with Hub88.

This new partnership deal will allow more players to play top-performing games, such as The Treasures of Tizoc, Mr. Alchemister, Valholl: Wild Hammers, Beetle Bailey, Astro Anna, and SpinJoy Society Megaways.

Mads Jørgensen, co-founder and chief executive officer of LL Lucky Games AB said: “We’re delighted to partner with Hub88 and their innovative platform to expose our games to many new operators and players as we continue implementing innovating content in the iGaming industry.”

Ollie Castleman, head of Hub88 said: “We’re excited to welcome Lady Luck Games to the Hub88 family. There has been a high demand for their content from our partners and we feel that their games will significantly enhance Hub88 content offering. Lady Luck Games are engaging and highly entertaining – all things that players and operators expect from a modern slots provider.”

