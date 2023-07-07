KSA probes crypto payments for illegal gambling

The Dutch gambling regulator has published statistics on its enforcement actions.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has reported on its enforcement actions in the first half of the year. It says it investigated crypto payments, probed illegal gambling offerings on social media and plans to sanction four websites.

The KSA carried out 32 investigations into illegal gambling offerings on social media. It says it launched probes into posts on Facebook and Instagram and that the accounts were closed by the platforms’ owner Meta at the KSA’s behest.

The KSA says it also introduced new forms of investigation and issued three orders against operators that were targeting the Netherlands without a local licence. The regulator orders operators to stop targeting the country or face repeat fines. It says it is preparing reports on more fines against illegal operators. Meanwhile, it is to take action against four out of eight websites that it began investigating at the end of 2022.

The KSA also conducted six probes into bitcoin payments used by gambling operators. It says that each investigation resulted in a sanction being imposed. The regulator said it had seen a rise in cryptocurrency being promoted as a payment method by illegal online operators.

The regulator also investigated cases of illegal land-based gaming, supporting police in 42 cases, which included raids on illegal poker events.

Meanwhile, the Dutch minister for legal protections, Franc Weerwind, has urged gambling operators to ensure they comply with the Netherlands’ new ban on untargeted gambling advertising, which came into force on Saturday. He also expressed confidence that KSA has the capacity to enforce the new rules.

The ban on gambling adverts covers TV, radio, print and advertising in public spaces. Asked in parliamentary questions about how the ban will be enforced, Weerwind said the KSA would have ultimate responsibility for enforcement. He did not commit to the use of fines but said enforcement would be effective. The KSA issues fines for other offences.